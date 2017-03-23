US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 NHPC ltd
* Says power purchase agreements (PPAs) in respect seven power stations have been signed with Tata Power- Delhi Distribution Limited
* NHPC - PPAs are for a period of 35 years from cod of last unit of respective power stations or balance useful life of respective power station Source text - (bit.ly/2nqWbaB) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)