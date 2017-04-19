BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Niagara Ventures Corp
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction
* Going private transaction is being carried out as a consolidation of outstanding common shares
* Consolidation of shares on basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for each 2.9 million pre-consolidation common shares
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.