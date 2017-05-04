May 4 Nice Ltd:

* Nice reports 35 pct growth in revenue for the first quarter 2017

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.84 to $0.90

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.85 to $4.05

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $309 million to $319 million

* Nice ltd - full year 2017 non-gaap total revenues are reiterated to an expected range of $1,330 million to $1,354 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $314.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nice ltd - q1 2017 total revenues increased 35.3% to $305.6 million compared to $226.0 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: