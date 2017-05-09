May 9Nichirei Corp

* Says it will repurchase up to 4.7 million shares of its common stock, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, at the price up to 14 billion yen in total, during the period from May 10 to Sep. 29

* Says it will retire 8 million shares of its common stock, representing 5.4 percent of outstanding, on May 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XqH3Vd

