May 26 Nichirin Co Ltd

* Says it will establish JV in Jiangsu, China, with Shanghai-based co, which is engaged in investment and asset management, in December

* The JV will be engaged in manufacture and sales of motorcycle and automobile hose

* Says the co and Shanghai-based co will hold a 72 percent stake and a 28 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fw8gBc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)