April 26 Nichols Plc:

* Trading performance for q1 of 2017 is in line with management expectations.

* In UK, vimto brand continues to outperform market with reported sales up by 3.4% compared to q1 of 2016

* Anticipate UK soft drinks market will remain challenging throughout 2017

* See in UK soft drinks market addition of currency related input cost inflation to an already price competitive environment.

Trading performance for q1 and currently expect full year earnings to be in line with market expectations.