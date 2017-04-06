April 6 Nicola Mining Inc :
* Nicola Mining enters into long-term Mining and Milling
Profit Share Agreement and receives final payment for 289.381
dry metric tonnes concentrate
* Entered into a long-term Mining and Milling Profit Share
Agreement with Gavin Mines Inc
* Four-year LT Agreement will focus on material mined from
Gavin Mine's dome mountain and replaces and supersedes original
2016 agreement
* Under agreement Gavin Mines agreed to ship up to 40,000
tonnes of mill feed per year to co's mill facility near Merritt,
British Columbia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: