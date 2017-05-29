BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29 ELIOR GROUP:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components