BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9 NICOX SA:
* NICOX ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF SCIENTIFIC DATA ON NCX 667 AT ARVO 2017
* NCX 667'S SUSTAINED IOP-LOWERING PROPERTIES FOLLOWING REPEATED DOSING IN TWO PRECLINICAL MODELS OF GLAUCOMA HIGHLIGHTED
* DATA DEMONSTRATE RAPID AND SUSTAINED IOP LOWERING WITH NO SIGNS OF TACHYPHYLAXIS OR OCULAR DISCOMFORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.