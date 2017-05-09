May 9 NICOX SA:

* NICOX ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF SCIENTIFIC DATA ON NCX 667 AT ARVO 2017

* NCX 667'S SUSTAINED IOP-LOWERING PROPERTIES FOLLOWING REPEATED DOSING IN TWO PRECLINICAL MODELS OF GLAUCOMA HIGHLIGHTED

* DATA DEMONSTRATE RAPID AND SUSTAINED IOP LOWERING WITH NO SIGNS OF TACHYPHYLAXIS OR OCULAR DISCOMFORT