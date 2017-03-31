BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31 Nicox SA:
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 28.9 million euros as of December 31, 2016, compared to 29.7 million euros on December 31, 2015.
* Group recorded a net loss from continued operations of 6.7 million euros as of December 2016, compared to a net loss of 19.8 million euros at same date in 2015
* FY revenue 16,000 euros versus 67,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 1.8 million euros versus loss of 20.7 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 19.0 million euros versus loss of 27.9 million euros year ago
* H2 2017: expected launch of Vyzulta (TM)in United States by Bausch + Lomb, subject to FDA approval
* Q3 2017: potential U.S. FDA approval of ZERVIATE NDA
* Q4 2017: start of Phase 2 clinical study for NCX 4251
* Q1 2018: start of Phase 2 clinical study for NCX 470 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
