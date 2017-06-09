BRIEF-Celsion cancels registered direct offering
* Celsion Corporation announces cancellation of registered direct offering
June 9 NICOX SA:
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ISSUING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT REGULATED MARKET IN PARIS OF 597,897 NEW SHARES AWARDED TO EXISTING ACIEX SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING THE US FDA'S APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE
* CAPITAL INCREASE OF NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 597,897 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.