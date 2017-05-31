BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co issues profit warning
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
May 31 NICOX SA:
* REG-NICOX RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE1 (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.24%
* U.S. PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL AT LEAST 2030
* PARTNERING DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY FOR U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS
* PARTNERING DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY FOR U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS
June 23 European regulators on Friday recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.