BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Nielsen Holdings Plc:
* Nielsen Holdings Plc-on april 13,co's unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated april 22, 2014
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended agreement provides for a new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.25 billion - sec filing
* The new class of term loans, class b-4 term loans, will mature in full on october 4, 2023
* Nielsen Holdings Plc-proceeds of loans were used to replace or refinance outstanding principal of class b-3 term loans,a portion of class a term loans Source text - bit.ly/2onDaSZ Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.