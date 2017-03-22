March 22 Nielsen Holdings Plc-

* Nielsen Holdings Plc says signed a long-term renewal agreement with Fox Television Stations (FTS) for audience measurement services

* FTS licenses Nielsen's local television ratings across all of group's 28 stations, in 17 designated market areas

* Agreement includes charlotte fox o&o wjzy/wmyt as a dma, which was not in previous agreement