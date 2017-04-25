April 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46

* Q1 revenue $1.526 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend of 10% to $0.34 per share

* Nielsen Holdings Plc says company is maintaining its full year guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $6.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S