June 12Nifco Inc

* Says it plans to sell entire shares of a wholly owned unit The Japan Times Ltd, which is engaged in printing and sales of English-language newspaper, and sales of books, to a Tokyo-based company News2u, which is mainly engaged in group management policies' decision

* Price undisclosed

* Transaction date in late June

Source text in Japanese:hsvp.com/4359

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)