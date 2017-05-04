PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Nigerian Breweries Plc:
* Says Managing Director/CEO, Nicolaas Vervelde will complete his assignment with the Co on June 16, 2017
* Nicolaas will take up new role within heineken group outside Nigeria Source: bit.ly/2pAyvRO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign