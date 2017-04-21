BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Nigerian Breweries Plc:
• Quarter ended March 2017 group revenue 91.28 bln naira vs 77.55 bln naira year ago
• Qtrly group profit before tax 17.44 bln naira vs 15 bln naira year ago Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oX6wtD) Further company coverage: NB.LG
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)