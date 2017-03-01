March 1 NII Holdings Inc
* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and
receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
* NII Holdings Inc - nextel brazil has secured waivers from
each of lenders related to certain financial covenants in its
local bank loans
* NII Holdings - 120-day standstill period effective march
2, during which time no amortization payments will be required
with respect to related loans
* NII Holdings - waivers provide for "covenant holiday"
inclusive of June 30, testing period, during which no compliance
to be required for net debt financial covenant
* NII Holdings Inc - lenders have agreed to waive nextel
Brazil's obligation to comply with a net debt to EBITDA, ratio
test, as of December 31, 2016
