March 9 NII Holdings Inc

* NII holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 revenue $248 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.84

* Qtrly loss per share $0.88

* NII Holdings Inc - company reported 3G net subscriber additions of 39,600 in quarter

* NII Holdings Inc- during 2017, co is required to pay an estimated $225 million for principal and interest in connection with its debt service obligations

* NII Holdings Inc - Nextel Brazil's average monthly service revenue per subscriber (ARPU) for Q4 of 2016 was $20, a 26 pct increase on a reported basis

* NII Holdings Inc - Nextel Brazil's average monthly churn rate for Q4 was 3.65 pct, a 9 basis point decrease compared to same quarter last year