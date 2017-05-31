US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street
NEW YORK, June 23 Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.
May 31 NIIT Technologies Ltd:
* Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company Source text: bit.ly/2sccGHx Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.
* Indexes: Dow down 0.05 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)