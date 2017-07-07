FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike's Philip Knight reports acquisition co's stock as a result of a private pro rata distribution from Swoosh
July 7, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nike's Philip Knight reports acquisition co's stock as a result of a private pro rata distribution from Swoosh

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Nike Inc chairman emeritus Philip Knight reports acquisition of 1.8 million shares of co's class a common convertible on July 5 - SEC filing

* Nike Inc chairman emeritus Philip Knight's acquisition of the shares as a result of a private pro rata distribution from Swoosh LLC

* Nike Inc - Class a common stock is convertible at any time on a one-for-one basis into class b common stock with no expiration date Source text: (bit.ly/2uTxAeW) Further company coverage:

