BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Nikon Corp:
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
* Effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PT66Db
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.