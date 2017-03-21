March 21 Nila Infrastructures Ltd

* Entered 2 LoAs with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation for development of bus terminal under public private partnership

* One LoA is executed by the company for development of 'amreli Bus Terminal"

* SPV of co to maintain basic BTF facility for 30 years, while core operating and depot facility to maintained by gsrtc

* Other LoA executed in consortium with Vyapti Infrabuilt Pvt. Ltd. For development of 'modasa bus terminal Source text - (bit.ly/2nGaetD) Further company coverage: