US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Nila Infrastructures Ltd
* Entered 2 LoAs with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation for development of bus terminal under public private partnership
* One LoA is executed by the company for development of 'amreli Bus Terminal"
* SPV of co to maintain basic BTF facility for 30 years, while core operating and depot facility to maintained by gsrtc
* Other LoA executed in consortium with Vyapti Infrabuilt Pvt. Ltd. For development of 'modasa bus terminal Source text - (bit.ly/2nGaetD) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)