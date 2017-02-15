Feb 15 Nile Ltd

* Nile ltd -added some equipment at its choutuppal lead recycling plant, and increased capacity from 22,000 tons per annum to 32,000 tons per annum

* Says total lead recycling capacity of nile is now 82,000 tons per annum (50,000 tons at gajulamandyam and 32,000 tons at choutuppal).

* Says expansion was funded from internal accruals of company