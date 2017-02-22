BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Nilsson Special Vehicles AB (publ):
* Q4 net sales 58.7 million Swedish crowns ($6.5 million) versus 57.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 3.9 million crowns versus 3.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9964 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan