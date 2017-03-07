March 7 Nimble Storage Inc

* Nimble Storage announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue increased 30% to $117.0 million, up from $90.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: