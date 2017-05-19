BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Nine Energy Service Inc:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO
* Nine Energy Service Inc also adds Tudor Pickering Holt & Co, HSBC, SCOTIA HOWARD WEIL and UBS Investment Bank to underwriters to IPO - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2rn6y1h]
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers