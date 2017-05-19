May 19 Nine Energy Service Inc:

* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO

* Nine Energy Service Inc also adds Tudor Pickering Holt & Co, HSBC, SCOTIA HOWARD WEIL and UBS Investment Bank to underwriters to IPO - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2rn6y1h]