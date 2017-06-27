June 28 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between
$200m and $210m
* Government made a regulation which will result in a
reduction in licence fee paid by Australia's commercial Free To
Air television broadcasters
* Sees reduction in licence fees accrued by Nine in FY17
and paid in FY18 of approximately $33m
* According to government's regulation licence fee paid by
Australia's commercial Free To Air television broadcasters
reduced from 3.375% to 0% for fy17
