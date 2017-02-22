BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :
* HY revenues from continuing operations for period to 31 December 2016 decreased by 4% to $662.7 million
* For period to 31 December 2016, group reported a consolidated net loss after income tax of $236.9 million
* 4.5 cent fully franked interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO