BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
June 15 Ninestar Corp :
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rsLhe6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.