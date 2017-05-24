BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
May 24 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd
* Says board elects Qian Gaofa as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qOBuGG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.