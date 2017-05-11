May 11 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says it sees H1 net profit up 150-180 percent y/y to around 610-680 million yuan($88.40-98.54 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pAJOG7

