BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 150-180 percent y/y to around 610-680 million yuan($88.40-98.54 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pAJOG7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously