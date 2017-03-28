March 28Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 46.6 percent to 86.5 percent, or to be 11 million yuan to 14 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are resumed semiconductor industry and increased sales revenue of main products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p8GKCM

