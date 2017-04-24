BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 53.6 percent to 99.1 percent, or to be 27 million yuan to 35 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.6 million yuan
* Says increased sale volume and sale revenue, cost reduction as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WcDgzB
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement