April 24 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 53.6 percent to 99.1 percent, or to be 27 million yuan to 35 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.6 million yuan

* Says increased sale volume and sale revenue, cost reduction as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WcDgzB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)