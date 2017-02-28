BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd
* Says it withdraws company acquisition and fund raising plan, which was disclosed on Jan. 16, due to change in stock price
* It will pay cash of 465 million yuan for the acquisition of Shanghai auto parts company
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7k1WRx; goo.gl/neDLCi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.