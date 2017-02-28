Feb 28Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd

* Says it withdraws company acquisition and fund raising plan, which was disclosed on Jan. 16, due to change in stock price

* It will pay cash of 465 million yuan for the acquisition of Shanghai auto parts company

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7k1WRx; goo.gl/neDLCi

