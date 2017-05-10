BRIEF-Tassal Group updates on legal proceedings instigated by Huon Aquaculture
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture
May 10 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Hao Bin resigns due to personal reasons
* Says General Manager Fu Yongli resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pw9vrj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit