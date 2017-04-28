BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd
* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 8.9-12.3 million yuan versus net loss of 11.6 million yuan year ago
* Comments that decreased sales revenue and gross margin as reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9pmCp1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW Further company coverage: