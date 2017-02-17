BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two energy firms and one battery firm for a combined 904.1 million yuan ($131.70 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 800 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1U8Wr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago