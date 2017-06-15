BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 15 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts for 919.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BxQEhO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.