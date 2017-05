March 7 Nintendo Co Ltd:

* Nintendo wins copyright case against seller of circumvention devices

* Canadian Court awards Nintendo $12.76 million in damages

* A Canadian federal court ruled in favor of Nintendo of America Inc. in case against Jeramie King and affiliated business, Go Cyber Shopping

* Case confirms distribution of circumvention devices, "game copiers" such as Sky3DS, Gateway 3DS, similar devices is illegal