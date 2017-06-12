June 12 Niobay Metals Inc:

* Niobay metals provides an update on the exploration permit application at the James Bay Niobium project

* Informed by ministry, application for an exploration permit on James Bay Niobium project will remain on temporary hold for now

* To continue holding discussions with local community members, government officials, to maintain efforts to engage with MCFN leadership

* Despite a number of requests, leadership of Moose Cree First Nation has to this day refused to open a dialogue with company