BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Niobay Metals Inc:
* Niobay metals provides an update on the exploration permit application at the James Bay Niobium project
* Informed by ministry, application for an exploration permit on James Bay Niobium project will remain on temporary hold for now
* To continue holding discussions with local community members, government officials, to maintain efforts to engage with MCFN leadership
* Despite a number of requests, leadership of Moose Cree First Nation has to this day refused to open a dialogue with company
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.