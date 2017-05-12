BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Niocorp Developments Ltd
* Niocorp announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal financing to $2,000,050 with Mackie Research capital corporation
* Niocorp -pursuant to revised terms, mackie has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal , 3.1 million units of co at a price of c$0.65 per unit
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.