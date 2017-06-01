June 1 NioCorp Developments Ltd:

* NioCorp issues update on its Elk Creek, Nebraska Superalloys Project

* Total estimated cost of project Feasibility Study is about US$33 million, of which about US$32 million had been spent as of March 31, 2017

* Now estimates total cost of completing Feasibility Study increased by about US$0.8 million above estimate provided