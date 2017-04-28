BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Nippon Building Fund Inc:
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo, for 38 million yen
* Effective date April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/x01Ilp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.