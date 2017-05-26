BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
May 26 Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd
* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business
* Says it will acquire all share of PPG Industries Fiber Glass Products, Inc. and intellectual property of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc, as well as glass fiber business related human resource PPG Industries, Inc. for $545 million, from PPG Industries, Inc.
* Say it will complete the transaction in the second half of 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/U8py6Y
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.