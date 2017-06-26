BRIEF-HQ upgrades estimate on proceeds from rights issue to SEK 15.9 million
* UPGRADES ESTIMATE ON PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE TO SEK 15.9 MILLION FROM SEK 15.8 MILLION ON JUNE 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26Nippon Prologis REIT Inc
* Says it sold trust beneficial rights of property for 7.16 billion yen on June 26
* Previous plan was announced on April 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7cXhz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UPGRADES ESTIMATE ON PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE TO SEK 15.9 MILLION FROM SEK 15.8 MILLION ON JUNE 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Fukuoka, for 1.6 billion yen, on Aug. 1