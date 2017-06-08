BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8 Nippon Prologis REIT Inc
* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2021 and coupon rate 0.18 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 4th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 1.5 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2023 and coupon rate 0.28 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2.5 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 6th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 15, 2032 and coupon rate 0.86 percent per annum
* Subscription date on June 8 and payment date on June 15
* Proceeds will be used for loan payment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BwWJI9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.