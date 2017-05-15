Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Nippon Seiki Co Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* Says IFRS effective from financial statement for Q1 of fiscal year ending March 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9TDYUQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt