May 9 Nippon Signal Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 818,400 shares for 817.4 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 20, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.7 million shares for 2.77 billion yen in total as of April 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nc8eJ5

